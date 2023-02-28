Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Asserting that the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the Government will ensure a clean sweep of 175 seats in the next elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition parties are scared of becoming irrelevant, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister addressed a huge public meeting here on Tuesday after releasing Rs.1090.76 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 51.12 lakh farmers and Rs. 76.99crore under Input subsidy for the benefit of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in December last, added the press release.

Also Read | February 2023 Warmest in 122 Years, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

Reiterating that the people are the backbone of the YSRCP, he said the Government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises and asserted it would only bring victory to the party in all 175 seats. He asked people not to be carried away by the misleading and false propaganda of the unethical TDP and Jana Sena which are not even confident of contesting all the seats.

Under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and Input Subsidy, the Government has so far spent Rs. 27,062.09 crore and Rs.1911.78 crore respectively, he said, adding that a whopping Rs.1, 45, 750crore was spent on various welfare schemes after YSRCP came to power.

Also Read | Gurugram: Two Men Steal Flower Pots Set Up for G-20 Event, FIR Lodged After Video Goes Viral.

With a generous heart, the Government did good things for the welfare of people unlike the TDP rule that cheated every section of the society, he said, adding that the State enjoyed good rains during the last three and half years due to God's blessings.

During TDP rule, the State suffered from drought as it was headed by Chandrababu Naidu who is an embodiment of injustice, cheating and lies.

Throwing the gauntlet at the opposition, he asked the TDP and Jana Sena if they have the guts to contest all 175 seats in the elections. He said that the opposition parties have become envious of the credibility and political goodwill of the YSRCP and are having heartburn. They will continue to suffer as it has no medicine, he added.

He asked the people to see the qualitative difference between the TDP rule which had pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of friendly media and foster son Pawan Kalyan and the present Government which has been implementing a plethora of welfare and developmental programmes for the economic prosperity of the people.

The State is witnessing a class war between the poor backed by the Government and the capitalists backed by the opposition, he said, cautioning the people to be wary of the conspiracies of the envious TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu-led gang of four and his foster son Pawan Kalyan.

The Chief Minister asked the people to vote for the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they have benefitted from the slew of welfare measures.

Reacting to the appeals of the Tenali MLA A. Sivakumar, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 9 crores for a new burial ground in the SC colony in the town, Rs. 4 crores for a Shadi khana for Muslims, Rs. 5crore for constructing agricultural market yard at Kollipara, Rs. 10crore for road widening between Duggirala and Kollipara and Rs. 15crore for the Municipal building. Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy and Tenali MLA A. Sivakumar also addressed the gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)