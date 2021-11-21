Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): A 10ft-long Burmese python was rescued by Dabgram forest range officials under the Baikunthapur forest division in West Bengal's Siliguri on Sunday.

The incident took place in a residential area near Farabari Nepali basti, Fulbari in Siliguri.

The local residents contacted the officers of the nearby Dabgram forest range to rescue the snake safely.

"The local residents of Farabari Nepali basti found the snake while it was crossing a road. The team reached after receiving information at the place and rescued the snake," said Arith Dey, a forest official, Dabgram forest range.

A team of forest expects reached the spot and recused the snake and released it in the wild. (ANI)

