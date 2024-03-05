Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): Cooch Behar Police seized Rs 12 lakh cash from a car and arrested five persons in Alipurduar District of West Bengal, a police official said on Tuesday.

The five accused all hailed from Dhubri in Assam.

According to the Cooch Behar Police, yesterday at 5:30 pm during Naka checking at Raidak Bridge one white coloured car with five people travelling from Assam on the National Highway 31 was stopped and searched after occupants of the vehicle on being questioned gave contradictory statements and raised suspicions.

A huge amount of cash was found concealed inside a bag in the trunk of the vehicle, official added.

The cash was seized amounting to approximately Rs 12 lakh and five persons were arrested.

The Income Tax department has also been informed regarding the seizure of the cash, said the police official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

