Malda (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Two persons died and 39 others were injured after a bus met with an accident at NH34 in the Pandua area of Malda, informed officials on Tuesday.

State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, after meeting the injured persons at the hospital, said the accident might have taken place due to the bus driver's negligence.

Asked if the passengers were heading to an event featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Hakim said, "I have no information regarding this. Police are inquiring into the incident".

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

