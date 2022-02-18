Paschim Bardhaman, February 18: Three labourers died after they were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at the Durgapur Steel Plant on Friday afternoon, said local police.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigation, there was some technical mishap in the plant due to which seven labourers got stuck inside and could not breathe. Three Labourers Dead After Being Stuck Inside a Vacuum Oxygen Unit.

Four are reported to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to DSP Main Hospital, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)