Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) In-charge ED Director Rahul Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the search teams of the central probe agency in West Bengal, official sources said Tuesday.

The ED chief, who landed here midnight, is also expected to meet the injured officials along with senior officials of the agency's Kolkata-based regional office on Tuesday, the sources said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Transport Workers’ Unions Declare Indefinite Hadtaal Over Unmet Demands, DMK Minister SS Sivasankar Calls It 'Political Move' (Watch Videos).

He may also call on Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here.

Three ED officials were injured and their mobiles, laptops and wallets were "looted" when they reached Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

Sheikh is currently absconding and the ED has issued a look-out circular (LC) against him alerting all land, air and sea ports to stop his exit from the country.

A second agency team was attacked and their vehicle was damaged during the arrest of another TMC leader Shankar Adhya in Bongaon of the said district on the same day.

The ED claimed in a press statement that the magnitude of this "scam" was "enormous" and proceeds of crime transferred by a suspect amounts to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, out of which Rs 2,000 crore are "suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh".

It arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriya Mallick and his aide Bakibur Rahaman in this case investigation last year while Adhya was arrested last week.

A money laundering charge sheet against Mallick, Rahaman and a company NPG Rice Mill was filed by the agency before a Kolkata court in December last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)