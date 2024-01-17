Nadia (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the All India Matua Mahasangha of Krishna Nagar constituency in West Bengal will distribute 22,000 lamps and sweets across the Nadia North organisational district on January 21, a statement from the Mahasangha said.

According to the statement of Matua Mahasangha, this initiative is aimed at uniting the community in joyful preparation for the historic occasion.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

"In anticipation of the auspicious inauguration of the Sri Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Purushottama Bhagavan Sri Sri Ramachandra, Matua Mahasangha KrishnaNagar Constituency is delighted to announce a significant distribution program scheduled for January 21, 2024," the statement said.

"With the invaluable support of philanthropist Matua well-wisher Pamela Goswami Mahashya, the organisation will lead the distribution of 22 thousand lamps and sweets across the Nadia North organisational district on the day preceding the inauguration," it added.

Also Read | MHA Cancels FCRA Registration of Centre for Policy Research for 'Misutilising' Foreign Contribution, Affecting India's 'Economic Interests' and Other Violations.

"This initiative aims to unite the community in joyful preparation for the historic occasion. On January 22, 2024, the day of the Sri Sri Ram Mandir inauguration, 22 thousand families will collectively light lamps, pledging to observe this momentous day with deep respect and spiritual significance," the statement said further.

Extending an invitation to the community to participate in this joyous event, the statement said, "Matua Mahasangha KrishnaNagar Constituency extends a warm invitation to the community to participate in this joyous event and expresses sincere gratitude to Pamela Goswami Mahashya for their generous contribution towards making this anticipated celebration a memorable experience for all."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)