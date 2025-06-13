Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, said that the BJP in West Bengal has cancelled all its political programmes amid the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the reporters, the Union Minister paid his condolences to the families of the deceased.

BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar said, "We are very upset with the incident. My prayers are with the families of the 242 people... We have cancelled all our political programmes and we will resume from tomorrow because we do not want to do any sort of politics today..."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday and cancelled all his programmes scheduled for Friday, June 13, according to an official release.

CM Yadav shared his condolences, saying, "I am deeply distressed by this tragedy, and the entire nation is mourning this loss."

He prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. Additionally, he prayed for strength and solace to all those affected during this hour of grief.

Samajwadi Party has also postponed all of their party functions and events in tribute to the victims of the plane crash, which happened earlier on Thursday, the party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav, said.

"Tribute to everyone who lost their lives in the very tragic accident in Ahmedabad! In this hour of grief, all of us are with every bereaved family. All the functions of SP will remain postponed for the next 3 days," Yadav posted on X.

The London-bound Air India flight, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

The accident is reported to have claimed the lives of 241 people on board, including 12 crew members. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Vinay Kumar said the specialised force has recovered 81 bodies and deployed seven teams to help with the emergency.

"The operation is not yet complete. It is ongoing. We have recovered 81 bodies so far. We can't say anything about the total number of deaths as of now. Seven teams of NDRF have been deployed," Kumar told reporters here.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday. (ANI)

