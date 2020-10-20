North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who was admitted to a private hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old had tested positive on Friday following which he was admitted to the AMRI Private Hospital.

Also Read | Slippers Hurled at RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav at Public Rally in Aurangabad While Campaigning for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 (Watch Video).

He had not been feeling well for the last few days and had isolated himself at home.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 34,584 active cases in the state with 2,84,325 recovered cases and 6,119 deaths so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: BJP-JDU+ to Win 133-143, RJD-Congress-Left to Bag 88-98 Seats, Predicts Lokniti-CSDS Survey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)