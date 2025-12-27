Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the atrocities faced by the minorities in Bangladesh, the BJP workers on Friday held a torchlight rally in Siliguri.

BJP leader Anita Mahato, who also participated in the rally, stated that until Hindus unite, such violent incidents will continue to occur.

"We (BJP workers) held a torchlight rally against the way Sanatani Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh in Siliguri. We want to send a message that unless we Hindus unite, such situations will continue. The Hindus in Bangladesh have been burnt alive without clothes... We have to fight the same way for religion, like the way we fight for food, shelter, and livelihood," she said

The comment follows the lynching of two Hindu Bangladeshis, which sparked a massive political row in India, with protests erupting in West Bengal and Assam demanding accountability from the neighbouring country's government.

Multiple organisations, mostly pro-Hindu activists in saffron-clad clothes, dominated the streets of Kolkata on Friday, demanding that the atrocities being committed against minorities, especially Hindus, be stopped.

Meanwhile, India raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and said it is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was disturbed by the sustained hostility faced by minority communities."India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

Placing the issue in a broader context, the MEA pointed out that more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been recorded during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government.

These incidents include killings, arson and land grabbing."These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

