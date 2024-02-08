Kolkata, February 8: Just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the West Bengal government presented its annual budget. The financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar has been increased to 1,000 Rs for women in the general category and raised to 1,200 Rs for SC/ST women. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who presented a budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore, made this announcement while presenting the financial budget in the state assembly on Thursday.

At the same time, the allowance for women belonging to tribal groups has also increased. Along with this, the allowances of the Civic Police, Green Police, and Village Police have also increased. 'Kalpataru' budget presented before polls. The state government also allocates Rs 3,700 crore to clear the wages of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers. West Bengal Budget 2024–25: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya Is All Set to Present Budget, People of State Caught Between ‘Dole Expectations’ and ‘Revenue Pressure’.

The budget also has grants for new artisans, handlooms, and Khadi weavers. "New Artisans & Weavers (death benefit) scheme to grant 2 lakh (one time) to kin of registered artisans & weavers aged 18-60 years on account of untimely demise. New scheme for Handloom & Khadi weavers with one-time settlement, working capital assistance, or subsidised yarn," mentions the budget.

DA has been further hiked by 4% effective from May 2024. In December 2023, Mamata Banerjee Govt had hiked it and brought it to 10% effective from Jan 2024. May onwards it will be additional 4%. Monthly salary of contractual Group D & Group C employees hiked. Meanwhile, as the budget was being presented, BJP MLA's started raising slogans, disrupting the budget proceeding, which left Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee angered. West Bengal Budget 2024–25: Budget Session To Be Stormy As BJP Readies To Target Trinamool Congress Over CAG Report.

Making an aggressive statement, she asked BJP MLA's not to shout as after the Budget Session ends, the Opposition can discuss on this. "If the opposition has any opinion, they can discuss it after the completion of the Budget. They have the freedom to express their opinion, but this is not a BJP office. This is not the space for opposition to do politics. People have the right to know what work we have done," said the CM in assembly amid a huge uproar.

"We condemn this dirty politics. They are against the state and anti-Bengal. They don't want good for the people of Bengal. Aren't you ashamed that you are not allowing us to present the Budget? Your opinion can be expressed in your speech, but this is not your BJP party office; this is the Assembly," the CM added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)