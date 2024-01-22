Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): On the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was performed in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) in Kolkata on Monday.

On the occasion, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the Sanhati rally showcased solidarity for all religions.

"Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for unity of diverse beliefs alongside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together, showcasing solidarity for all religions," TMC posted on X.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the Sanhati rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way.

"Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there at the rally," she said.

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the new idol of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya today.

The Prime Minister, while attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too.

"This is a moment of celebration as well as a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems, but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm', is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and the integration of the country.

"There was also a time when some people used to say, 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination in Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

