Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Union Government of 'withholding' the state's rightful dues worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Speaking to reporters, Mamata said that despite this alleged financial neglect by the Centre, her government is continuing to run 93 social welfare schemes for the people of West Bengal.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

"The Centre has withheld our rightful funds worth over Rs 1.75 lakh crore. However, with the blessings of the people, we are continuing over 93 social schemes, despite the Centre's deprivation," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

She also announced a new scheme named "Amader Para, Amader Somadhan", which will follow the success of the Duare Sarkar initiative.

Also Read | Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

Taking a swipe at the Union Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, Mamata said it does not reflect the reality on the ground. She claimed that the state is having to manage everything by itself, which has led to the launch of the new scheme.

"I am here to announce a government programme. I hope you all will value it. Many people have received benefits through the Duare Sarkar programme. Now we are starting a new programme - 'Amader Para, Amader Somadhan'," Mamata said.

She explained that this initiative will address small but important local issues in neighbourhoods such as setting up taps or electric poles.

"Many times, we notice that there are small issues - like setting up a tap or setting up an electric pole - that need attention in 'Paras' [localities]. Through this new programme, our government will be on the roads for the people. The PM keeps saying 'Atmanirbhar' but it is not the reality. The State needs to do everything on its own. 'Amader Para, Amader Somadhan' is a one-of-a-kind initiative in the country," she added.

Mamata also briefly responded to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. She refrained from commenting on the matter but said she believed he is in good health.

"I don't want to make any comment about this. Let's see what happens. He is a healthy man. I think his health is absolutely okay," she said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation on Monday evening, and President Droupadi Murmu accepted it on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)