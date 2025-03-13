Kolkata (West Bengal) Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attended the Dolyatra and Holi Milan Utsav celebrations in Kolkata.

Sharing her experience on X, CM Banerjee said that in Bengal, every festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, where the spirit of brotherhood, fraternity, and harmonious coexistence reigns supreme.

Also Read | Dhar Road Accident: At Least 7 Killed in Madhya Pradesh As Tanker Collides With 2 Vehicles, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Driver.

"In Bengal, every festival is celebrated with the same verve, fervor, and enthusiasm. We observe all rituals with utmost devotion. To borrow from Kobiguru, Bengal is a land "not broken into fragments by narrow domestic walls." Here, the spirit of brotherhood, fraternity, and harmonious coexistence reigns supreme. In keeping with this spirit, I participated in the Dolyatra and Holi Milan Utsav celebrations," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reflecting on the celebrations, said she was captivated by the performances that showcased Bengal's rich cultural heritage.

Also Read | Mau HIV Crisis: UP District Records 2,394 Confirmed Cases of HIV/AIDS, Including 85 Children; Unprotected Sex Among Key Factor Behind Rise.

"I was captivated by the artistic brilliance of the performers, who brought the stage alive with music and dance. Deeply moved by their offering, I joined in their dandiya and bhangra dance, embracing the joy and unity that define our celebrations," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Dolo Jatra is a Hindu festival celebrated during the Holi in Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks in the Assembly, accusing the BJP of targeting Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan to divert attention from economic and trade issues.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Banerjee said, "Democracy is permanent, but the chair is not. Respect the chair. How can you think of throwing out Muslim MLAs? They (BJP) are targeting the Muslims because this is the Roza month, and they don't like this. They are trying to distract the attention of the country from economic and trade collapse by making communal statements. I'm a Hindu, and I don't need certification from the BJP."

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday had said, "Firstly, I will defeat Biman Bandhopadhyay (Speaker), then Mamata Banerjee. After that, those Muslim MLAs from TMC--when the BJP government comes--will be thrown out on this road." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)