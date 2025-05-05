Howrah (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her concern for the BSF Jawan from Hooghly who was detained by Pakistan Rangers. She said that Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is extremely sad situation . His name is Sahu. Our party's Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want that he should be rescued as soon as possible. We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security. We are not doing divide and rule here."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Threatens Nuclear Response if India Attacks or Disrupts Water Flow.

BSF has issued a strict advisory to jawans to be alert and vigilant during border patrol.

A senior BSF officer confirmed that, although the advisory has been part of their regular briefing, after Pakistani Rangers detained the jawan during patrolling duty, all patrolling parties have been instructed to be extra cautious during duty.

Also Read | Nishikant Dubey Remarks Against Supreme Court, CJI: SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Against BJP MP Over 'Contemptuous' Comments on Judiciary.

Amid ongoing tension at the border, jawans have been asked to be extra cautious and avoid inadvertently crossing the border during patrol duty. Even the farmers working on farms at the borders have been asked to be vigilant," the officer added.Another BSF officer said that such incidents are common in the Punjab border where jawans from both sides often cross the border inadvertently and issues are used to get resolved in a single flag meeting, but this time Pakistan is not turning up for the meeting despite several attempts.

"Pakistan is not responding because of ongoing tension after the Pahalgam attack, but we have lodged our protest with the Pak Rangers and are making all efforts to bring back the jawan," the officer added.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident in which Jawan PK Sahu inadvertently crossed the international border. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter; further details are awaited.

Pakistan Rangers detained the BSF trooper on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur. According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory. The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

This border is one of the most sensitive and volatile in the country, due to historical tensions and ongoing security challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)