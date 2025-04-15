Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday visited the violence-hit area in Murshidabad that bore the brunt of rioters during the protest of the Muslim community against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11 and forced the affected people to leave their homes to safer places.

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury said that Murshidabad is being misrepresented, as Hindus and Muslims have lived in harmony there.

"It is very sad to see this. Murshidabad is not the way it is being depicted. I have grown up here; the city is not the way it is being shown. Hindu and Muslims have been living here in harmony. Someone from outside can cause an incident, but that does not mean our Murshidabad district has become a communal district," the former MP said.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury visited Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured victims of the Murshidabad violence.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government's "silence" on the Murshidabad violence, saying, "People are struggling to survive, yet the state government says nothing."

Meanwhile, a relief camp has been set up in Malda's Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their homes in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad following the violence.

Dr Prasanjit Mandal, a doctor at the relief camp, said his team is providing all essential medicines to those in need.

"For the last 3 days, we have been coming here twice a day. We have all the essential medicines here for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold... As of now, there are no patients who need medicines," he told ANI.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The protests turned violent, resulting in the death of two while one died in police firing, and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal Police said.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

