Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Now it will be easier for train passengers to beat those travel blues, as Eastern Railway is going to install LED TVs in local trains.

According to Eastern Railway sources, the first trip of EMU local equipped with LED TV screen was inaugurated at 11.15 am on Tuesday from platform number eight of the old premises of Howrah station by DRM Manish Jain of Howrah.

Entertainment programmes will be available on the LED TVs and important information about railways will also be available.

A function was also been organized at Howrah station to mark the launch of this new project. After the inauguration, Jain said that an agreement was reached with a private company. The company will install LCD TVs in trains, which will not only entertain passengers but also show railway and central government programmes as well as allow people to advertise.

"It has already started in Mumbai and Mysore. It is a first in Eastern Railway. It is just a medium for entertainment and information. Only healthy and good programmes will run in it. He said that 4 TVs will be installed in each room of each rake. 2,400 LCDs will be installed in 50 local trains of Eastern Railway," said Jain. (ANI)

