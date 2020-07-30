Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday said the lockdown in containment zones in the state will be extended till August 31.

Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

There will be a complete lockdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31, as announced earlier, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

Educational centres, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31, it said.

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

During the complete lockdown days in August, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, including flight services, will be cease to operate, the notification said.

Essential services including healthcare, agriculture operations and home delivery of food, have been exempted on such days.

However, gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5, barring the total lockdown days, the notification added. PTI SUS RBT RBT 07302305 NNNNdesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)