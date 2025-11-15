Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): A major fire broke out at an electronics warehouse on Ezra Street in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighters are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

Director General of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Ranvir Kumar, said that the situation is under control.

He said that because the warehouse stored electrical and electronic items, large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from burning warehouse.

A total of 20 fire tenders and 9 water jets are being used in the operation. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life.

Speaking to ANI, Ranvir Kumar said, "The situation is under control, more or less...Fire is confined. Since there are electrical and electronic goods inside, the fumes are massive. 20 fire tenders are working here with 9 jets. There is no loss of life here."

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

