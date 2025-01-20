A massive blaze erupted at a rubber factory in Kolkata on Monday, January 20, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. Over 12 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site as firefighters worked tirelessly to control the inferno. Videos shared by news agency PTI captured the intensity of the fire, with fire engines actively battling the flames. Authorities are still working to assess the full extent of the damage. Further updates are awaited as firefighting operations continue at the site. Kolkata Fire: Several Shanties Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts at Slum in West Bengal’s Topsia (See Pics and Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Rubber Factory in Kolkata

VIDEO | Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at a rubber factory, more than 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Efforts underway to douse the blaze. Details awaited. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/On5zLx6YBc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2025

