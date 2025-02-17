Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025.

While speaking to ANI, Governor Bose said, "Kumbh represents the best that is there in India's great culture and traditions. It is a mark of pride for all Indians that the world's largest congregation is coming here voluntarily to understand the meaning, what is 'Aham Brahmasmi'..."

Bose further elaborated on the Kumbh's cultural importance, stating, "India is driven by a great force which stems from our great culture and heritage. Kumbh represents that."

Meanwhile, devotees including a steady stream of VIPs continued to arrive at Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the 36th day of the festival on Monday. Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand's BJP leader applauded the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements made.

"I am very happy with the arrangements made here. The CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made really good arrangements..." Bhatt said speaking to ANI.

BJP MP Bharti Pardhi who also attended the Mahakumbh said that it was the country's culture that brought people here.

Atmaram Bansal, Director AP Lepsi Medanta said that he was fortunate to visit Mahakumbh and take a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.

"I am very happy and fortunate that I could come to Mahakumbh and visit the Triveni Sangam. It is obvious for a huge crowd to emerge considering the importance of the event...." Bansal said. (ANI)

