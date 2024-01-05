Kolkata, January 5: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday called the attack on members of the Enforcement Directorate team in North 24 Parganas district "ghastly". The Governor also summoned the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the incident. Speaking to the media, Bose further said that it is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.

"It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end," he said. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate Officials Who Sustained Injuries During Attack in Sandeshkhali Shifted To Kolkata Hospital (Watch Video)

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1. Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us." However, the TMC MP Santanu Sen alleged that the officials of the federal agency 'provoked' the locals which led to a counter-reaction from the people. "The officers of the Central investigation agency surrounded by the Central forces provoked the local people. That's why there were counter reactions continuously," he said. West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate Team Allegedly Attacked by Mob Amid Raids in North 24 Parganas (Watch Video)

Santanu Sen also said that the people of the country are 'frustrated' with actions taken by the central agencies which are being 'monitored from Delhi'. "The real fact is the people of India are frustrated watching this deep-rooted conspiracy engineered and monitored from Delhi daily and that too in the case of TMC in West Bengal...On the contrary, the person who's posting all this on social media is topping the list of corruption. He was found taking money before the camera. His other family members are accused of corruption but no action was taken against them because they belong to BJP," Sen added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)