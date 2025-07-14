Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday approved allotment of 40 acre of land to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) for the expansion of its existing facility, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at state secretariat Nabanna.

The plot is located adjacent to TRSL's current 34-acre plant in Uttarpara in Kotrung and Bhadreswar mouzas in the Hooghly district.

The land will be given on a lease for 99 years for Rs 126 crore, the official said.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM expressed serious concern over the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states.

Stating that such injustice cannot be tolerated, she said peaceful protests need to be organised.

She emphasised that while about 1.5 crore people from other states were safely living in West Bengal, nearly 22 lakh people from the state live and work in different parts of the country.

