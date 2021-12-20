Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 20 (ANI): Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said the West Bengal government is being run by a company, and not people.

Deb also appealed to the media to showcase the situation prevailing in West Bengal and bring the statements of opposition party leaders in connection with the Kolkata Municipal Elections in front of the people of the country. However, he refrained from passing any comments on the poll violence.

"The media should give enough space to the statements of West Bengal BJP state president and leaders of parties representing the opposition in Bengal. I don't want to pass any expert comments sitting here. Those who are working hard on the ground there should be given space to express their opinions on the polls held there," said Deb.

Referring to Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "Suvendu Adhikari is the leader of the opposition who is holding a constitutional post in Bengal. The issues raised by the opposition should be given publicity so that it can reach the masses."

On Tripura polls, Deb said, "In each and every election held after 2018 in Tripura, people gave their mandate in favour of the ruling BJP. We see these victories as the victory of the people. And, if you say Bengal we are all aware of how the government functions there. In Bengal, a company runs the government while in Tripura people run the government."

During Kolkata Municipal elections yesterday, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. (ANI)

