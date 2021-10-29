Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 29 (ANI): West Bengal has reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Thursday.

As per the COVID-19 health bulletin, West Bengal has 8,109 active cases. With new cases reported in the state, the total case tally climbed to 15,90,032. The positivity rate on Thursday was recorded at 2.18 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 845 people recovered from the virus with which the total recoveries in the state also mounted to 15,62,818. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.29 per cent.

West Bengal's death toll is 19,105 and the case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

A total of 45,437 COVID samples were collected in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. So far, 1,90,84,738 samples have been tested in the state.

The total number of hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients is 203. Of these, 196 are government hospitals and seven are private hospitals. The percentage occupancy of COVID beds is presently at 3.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, 5,86,542 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

Notably, the Central government on October 26 asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Health Secretary of West Bengal Government Narayan Swaroop Nigam regarding new deaths and cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 30 days.

Ahead of the festive season, the Union Health Ministry advised the state government to exercise caution. (ANI)

