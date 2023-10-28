Suri (WB), Oct 28 (PTI) The body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood on a roadside in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The body was found by locals early morning in College Para, adjacent to the Suri-Saithia Bypass Road, they said.

Stating that it was a case of murder, Superintendent of Police Rajnarayan Mukherjee said, "Prima facie, it seems that the incident was a fallout of road rage."

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Kutubuddin, a resident of Saithia.

The preliminary investigation found that he was hit with some blunt item, such as a stone, police said, adding that the CCTV footage of the area has been gathered.

"Some progress has been made in the investigation. The CCTV footage is going to be the prime piece of evidence in the case," said the SP.

Two persons, who knew the victim, were detained for interrogation, he added.

