Basirhat (WB), Apr 10 (PTI) Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday led a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road in Basirhat to catch a glimpse of Chakraborty, a BJP leader.

He was accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

The procession, in which hundreds of people participated, touched various parts of Basirhat town, including Shonpukur, Chowmatha, Thana More and Moylakhola.

"Hindus are proud of their identity," Chakraborty said, responding to the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Majumdar said it was time for Hindus to unite.

"See how everyone across Bengal is taking part in Ram Navami rallies since April 6," he said.

