Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): A Muslim organisation in Siliguri on Friday protested the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to ANI, a protester urged the Central government to take back the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

"The (Waqf) Act you have introduced is not needed by us, nor by the Muslim community, nor by the country. You should take this (Waqf) Act back. This Waqf Act is being imposed on us unnecessarily. There was no need for it. In our country, millions of people are unemployed, we need hospitals, we need medical facilities. Our young generation needs jobs, but you are not working on these issues," he said.

Earlier, Students from the Aliah University on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Kolkata.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations in Jaipur held a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday.

The protests were part of the nationwide movement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to bring public awareness against the Waqf Act.

Other than AIMPLB, AIMIM leaders also joined the protests. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan said that their party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the bill in the parliament, which is a clear message that the bill is against the Muslim community. He alleged that the bill is a conspiracy of the Union Government through which they want to snatch the Waqf properties.

On Thursday, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding the Waqf Amendment Act.

Chakraborty asserted that the Act serves the best interests of Muslims, particularly Muslim women.

Speaking to ANI, Mithun Chakraborty said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is trying to mislead the public. The Waqf Amendment Act is in the best interests of Muslims, especially Muslim women. But some people are misleading the public. This is wrong."

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which was formed to make necessary amendments in the Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both the Houses and later received the assent of the President, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf act to the Muslim community people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)