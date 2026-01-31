Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Peeyush Pandey has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, in charge, with the state government issuing a notification ahead of the superannuation of incumbent DGP Rajeev Kumar on Saturday.Supratim Sarkar, who served as ADG, South Bengal, has been appointed the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Vineet Kumar Goyal has been appointed as the ADG, Law and Order. Former Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma has been appointed as the Director of Security.

Meanwhile, Javed Shamim has been appointed as ADG, STF.

In another incident, Police authorities are carrying out investigations following the devastating fire in Anandapur, which has left several dead and many unaccounted for.

According to the Baruipur Police, 21 samples have been sent for profiling, and reports of 27 people missing have been registered in connection with the incident.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said, as investigations continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Kolkata's Anandapur, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and announcing ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh to the deceased, along with Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said an ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.

"The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal, is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the post read.

The warehouse fire broke out in the early hours of January 26 (Monday), prompting the launch of rescue and relief operations. Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, while police cordoned off the area to facilitate emergency response. (ANI)

