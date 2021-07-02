Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday while passing an order in alleged post-poll violence cases that occurred in West Bengal, took note of the National Human Right Commission's (NHRC) interim report and stated that from a perusal of the report's prima facie stand taken by the petitioners it was established that there had been post-poll violence and the state was found on a wrong foot, whereas throughout it was on a denial mode.

"In violence, numbers of persons were killed. Many suffered sexual violence and grievous injuries. Even minor girls were not spared. They have been brutally assaulted sexually. The properties of many of them were damaged and a number of them were forced to leave their houses and even migrate to neighbouring states. Till date the state has not been able to create an atmosphere that could build the confidence of the sufferers to return back to their homes or carry on their occupation," the High Court noted.

"The complaints of most of them were not recorded by the police or cross cases were forced against them. In some cases of heinous crimes, the complaints were registered only after this Court had taken cognizance of the matter. Investigation of the cases registered was in a slipshod manner and hardly any arrests were made in such heinous crimes. Some of the cases have not been registered although prima facie they disclosed commission of the cognizable offence. In most of the cases accused have been bailed out," it noted.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, after going through the interim report of NHRC directed the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to ensure the preservation of the correspondence of the Special Branch/ Intelligence Branch of the State Police and logs of different control rooms should also be preserved regarding alleged post-poll violence that occurred in the state.

The high court further ordered that the entire material from May 2 till date be kept in a sealed cover duly signed by the members of the committee, immediately. Any lapse or delay in the matter will invite adverse inference.

Special five Judge Bench of Calcutta High Court headed by Justice Rajesh Bindal direction came after going through the interim report of NHRC also ordered that the state shall make all arrangements for medical treatment of all who have been injured in the violence, post assembly elections.

"Supply of rations is ensured to the persons, even if they have lost their ration cards. The state is directed to place before the committee complete details of the cases in which the accused were arrested and have been enlarged on bail by the courts, so as to enable it to place the same before the court," the HC ordered. (ANI)

