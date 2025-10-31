Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced that it would set up Anchal (area) wise help desks from November 4 till December 4 in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process being conducted by the Election Commission in West Bengal, AITC sources said.

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee held a virtual meeting with party leaders on Friday.

As per sources in this meeting, Abhishek Banerjee said, "As you all know, on the BJP's instructions, SIR was announced on October 27 in West Bengal. After the Bihar SIR announcement, we said it is Silent Invisible Rigging and TMC protested in Parliament, Court and on roads and will continue to do so. We will take the fight to Delhi. We will inform the details. I will myself be on the streets for the next few months. In connection with the AITC press conference yesterday, we exposed names missing from the soft copy uploaded on the Commission's website in many areas."

He said that the AITC would draw the court's attention to it.

"On one hand, the BJP wants to divide and humiliate people in the name of SIR and NRC, while AITC workers will help people ensure no one's name is deleted. An environment of fear is created due to this exercise. We have to be with people of Bongaon, Ranaghat. Just like in Assam, where we saw lakhs of Hindus were left out, in Bengal, due to SIR, a lot of people will face difficulties. So AITC workers must stand firm with them and provide all help," he further said.

Earlier, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming that they have started tampering with the voter list even before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began in West Bengal.

Ghosh stated that there are discrepancies in the voter list, with approximately 900 voters missing in the soft copy in Ashoknagar. He accused the Commission of "silent invisible rigging" and claimed that the hard copy of the 2002 voter list and the one uploaded on the Election Commission website show significant differences.

Ghosh pointed out that in some booths, the hard copy of the 2002 voter list shows names, but the same names are missing from the soft copy uploaded on the Commission's website.

Speaking to reporters, Kunal Ghosh said, "Complaints are coming from different areas, North Bengal, Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas. Our leadership is doing a complete analysis. Whatever steps have to be taken will be taken under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Trinamool Congress will take all possible proper steps. However, the scam is that the SIR process hasn't even begun yet, and they are currently manipulating the voter list. There is a huge difference between the hardcopy of the 2002 voter list and the one uploaded on the Election Commission website. This cannot happen. This is the scam. This is Silent Invisible Rigging. Before formally starting the process, they had begun the 'Chupi Chupi Kar Chupi' process."

Kunal Ghosh further said that the Union Home Minister had scored a goal in his own side, as the issue of infiltration is under the jurisdiction of the central government.

He further said, "In Guma 1 gram panchayat of Howrah-2 block of Ashoknagar assembly constituency, the voter list for booth number 159 shows no record of voters. How can it be possible? A booth without voters? There are approximately 900 voters who have been eliminated in the soft copy. This is the same side goal from Amit Shah. Because infiltration is his jurisdiction. The state police have no right on the international border. The issue of infiltration is completely under the jurisdiction of the central government and the central Home Ministry. Not only in Bengal, but we also have Rohingyas and infiltrators in Tripura. Yesterday, in Tripura, some infiltrators were identified. So if Amit Shah raises the issue of infiltration, that must be treated as a world-class same-side goal."

TMC demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and action against those responsible. Ghosh assured that the party will take all necessary steps under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her outrage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India after a second man took his own life, allegedly due to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

