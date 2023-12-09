Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): Ten newborn babies died within 24 hours at Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths.

Also Read | US Approves CRISPR Gene-editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease.

The tragic incident has sparked public outrage.

"PWD's work is going on at the Jangipur Subdivision Hospital. So, patients from there were shifted here. Hence, the number of patients increased here. All the children who were brought here were already underweight. They died," Professor Amit Dan, Principal of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital said.

Also Read | Archaeologists Discover Ancient Prison Bakery at Pompeii.

"It was difficult to save them as it already took 5-6 hours to bring them to this hospital. We are constituting a team to probe this," he added.

The medical college principal also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation.

The state health department has also issued a statement assuring that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)