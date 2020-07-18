North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly attacked BJP workers during a protest against several issues in the Jagatdal area of the North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The West Bengal Police also stopped the BJP workers from protesting earlier in the day.

The BJP workers were carrying out the protest march against the alleged harassment by police, corruption in the Amphan relief distribution, death of BJP MLA, and other issues.

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was present at the protest alleged, "The police are not able to stop the Trinamool goons. The goons are openly hurting women and children. Many people have sustained injuries in the attack by TMC goons. Several BJP members have been killed and the belongings of several people have been snatched."

"The police are just watching the drama. The Mamata Banerjee government has nothing but goons and police, and she wants to stay in power using them, but it won't last long," he added. (ANI)

