Siliguri (West Bengal), June 2 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 24-hour strike in Siliguri to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindus and business establishments in the Matigara area, as well as the arrest of workers associated with Hindu organisations.

Spot visuals from Siliguri on Monday morning showed shops closed and vehicles off the roads in parts of the city, as the bandh call led to disruptions in normal life. Security has been tightened in sensitive areas to prevent any escalation of tension.

The unrest began on Friday following a dispute over the alleged illegal transportation of meat in a vehicle in Siliguri's Matigara area. The vehicle was reportedly set on fire, leading to clashes between two groups. The incident triggered widespread tension and prompted police intervention to restore order.

Meanwhile, on Monday, VHP's North Bengal region president, Laxman Bansal, said, "VHP North Bengal has called for a 24-hour strike in Siliguri. There has been prevailing chaos in West Bengal for many years...Our Hindu women and children are being traumatised, and their businesses attacked."

He alleged that on May 30, Bajrang Dal workers intercepted a vehicle in the Matigara block allegedly transporting meat. "There were four people in the vehicle, reportedly carrying weapons. An FIR was lodged," Bansal claimed.

"When they were stopped, members of the Hindu community gathered at the spot, and they were outraged and set the vehicle on fire. However, the police did not apprehend the accused and instead arrested our Bajrang Dal workers, slapping 14-15 IPC sections on them," he said.

He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and urged the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to arrest those responsible. "If not, we will be forced to march to the streets," he said. (ANI)

