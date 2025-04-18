Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid the tense situation in some districts of West Bengal after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday morning lauded the efforts of the judiciary for its decision to form a committee aimed at rehabilitating and compensating the victims of the violence.

He informed that the committee, which consists of officials from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, will be constituted to rehabilitate and compensate the victims.

"I am grateful to the Temple of Justice for rising up to the cause of saving innocent lives in the State. The primary humanitarian concern of the Hon'ble Court is laudable and owing to Judicial intervention, the Committee consisting of an official from the National Human Rights Commission, the West Bengal Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority has been constituted for rehabilitating and compensating the victims of riots," Adhikari posted on X.

The court order posted by Adhikari read, "It is thus imperative for the State to formulate a scheme for their restoration and rehabilitation, including construction of houses and/or huts and/or shops damaged by reason of such arson and violence. The person who has lost their livelihood is to be adequately compensated."

He also welcomed the court's observations affirming the Union Government's discretion to deploy Central Forces and order a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in such matters.

"I also wholeheartedly welcome the observation of the Hon'ble Court regarding full discretion of the Union Government regarding deployment of Central Forces as well as the observation regarding the Union Government being already empowered to direct an NIA probe," Adhikari said.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal government, Adhikari added, "The State Government was also expected to rise above political considerations and instead concentrate on saving lives, but alas, the same remains a distant dream."

Adhikari filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday demanding that the NIA be assigned to probe the recent violence in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari's petition cited provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act to request the central agency's intervention. He alleged that the incident involved Bangladeshi elements and posed a serious threat to national security.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad following reports of large-scale violence. (ANI)

