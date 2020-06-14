Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | West Bengal's Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 10,698

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:30 AM IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): With 454 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal went up to 10,698 including 463 fatalities and 5693 active cases according to the State Health Department.

The discharge rate in State stands at 42.45 per cent.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

