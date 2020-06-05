India News | West Delhi Admin Comes out with New Strategy, Forms Teams for Effective Monitoring of COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) With an aim to effectively deal with the spread of COVID-19, the West Delhi administration has set up a dedicated call centre and constituted several teams as part of its new strategy to contain the dreaded virus.

According to the plan, the staff deployed at the control room will make at least one call to each COVID-19 patient for counselling and to know his or her well-being for the initial five days from the date the patient is found positive.

Also Read | M Rashid Choudhury Shares His View on Political Strategist.

In a circular, Additional District Magistrate (West) Dharmendra Kumar said the call centre will also attend to people's queries related to the COVID-19 situation.

He said action should be taken within six hours through field-level teams such as medical teams, "Corona Foot Warriors" and officials deployed in containment zones.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Military Commandersâ€™ Talks to be Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh to Represent Indian Army.

"Corona Foot Warriors" have been asked to survey their respective areas and create awareness, the circular stated.

Executive magistrates will make regular visit to containment zones and supervise activities being executed by the field staff.

Executive magistrates will also have the responsibility to coordinate with the chief district medical officer, quarantine centres and hospitals, Kumar said in the circular.

The chief district medical officer has been given the task of works related to testing, regular monitoring of home quarantine people and admission of patients to hospital in the West district.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the city''s COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650.

The highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases in the national capital was recorded on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)