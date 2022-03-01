New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the West started looking up to India during Covid for immunity-building techniques drawn from Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy and other oriental alternatives.

Optimum integration of different streams of medical management was key to successful management of various diseases which may not be otherwise completely amenable to treatment by any single stream of medicine, he said.

Singh was addressing a gathering at the Jamia Hamdard University here after inaugurating the Transmission Electron Microscopy facility funded by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

Referring to this year's theme 'Integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future', the minister called for streamlining all healthcare practices and strategies to achieve an optimum outcome in the field of healthcare.

He said since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, he has brought to the centre-stage the virtues of indigenous systems of medical management.

Singh said the 'hakeems' of the Unani system and 'vaidya' of Ayurveda have provided affordable and effective treatments to a large number of diseases, especially the chronic ones.

Both systems of medicines were still attracting a large number of people seeking therapeutic interventions. The government has strengthened these systems under the Department of AYUSH providing resources and regulatory compliance support, he said.

The minister said the country will become self-reliant in healthcare only by integrating various sciences and domains of medicine.

Efforts must be made to integrate all medicine systems under one roof so that a patient with a single card can consult all medical consultants about his/her disease, he added.

