Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister lauded the Indian Army, particularly the Western Command, for their exemplary performance during "Operation Sindoor" in safeguarding the nation's integrity.

In response, the Army Commander expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State Administration for their unwavering support in all aspects of civil-military cooperation during the operation.

The Army Commander raised the issue of Agniveers' post-service employment. The Chief Minister informed him that the Haryana State Cabinet has approved a provision for 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of Police Constables in the Police Department.

He noted that Haryana is the first state in the country to secure the future of Agniveers by ensuring job opportunities after their military service.

He added that several other decisions have also been undertaken by the state government to support and benefit Agniveers. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted the need to open Army Canteens in select areas that meet the required norms and criteria. The Army Commander assured him that the matter would be looked into.

Lt Gen Katiyar also urged the allotment of land to the Army Welfare Housing Organisation to meet the critical housing needs of Army personnel.

During the meeting, a range of other issues were also discussed, including the welfare of ex-servicemen, provision of ex-gratia for martyrs, strict implementation of job reservation quotas for ex-servicemen and their dependents, and the need to address the staff shortage in the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department to ensure its efficient functioning.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also emphasised on Tuesday that the state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order. He directed the Police and Civil administration to work together as a team at the grassroots level to eliminate crime and criminals effectively.

"My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime State," he said.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a state-level review meeting on crime and law and order on Tuesday. (ANI)

