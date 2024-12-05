New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy has predicted that a western disturbance is likely to impact the region from December 7, with rainfall expected in the northwest Indian plains on December 8 and 9.

Dr Sen Roy stated, "If you observe today's weather, we have some residual moisture, and due to a strong ridge over central India, we are anticipating thunderstorm activity, primarily over south peninsular India, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and central coastal Andhra Pradesh. This region is likely to experience thunderstorms this afternoon. Following this, the entire country is expected to witness a lack of significant weather, such as rainfall or thunderstorms, over the next 1-2 days. Thereafter, a western disturbance is likely to approach on December 7, bringing rainfall to the northwest Indian plains on December 8 and 9. We also expect thunderstorm activity in the western Himalayas on December 7 and 8."

She added that a slight decrease in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days due to strong northwesterly winds.

"We are likely to see a slight drop in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next two days because of strong northwesterly winds. Subsequently, as the western disturbance approaches, wind directions are expected to shift to southeasterly over north India. This may lead to foggy conditions, a halt in temperature decline, and a slight increase in temperatures. However, fog conditions are likely to recur, particularly over southern Punjab and some parts of Haryana, on December 7 and 8. Otherwise, most of the Indian region is expected to have clear skies, stable temperatures, and favourable weather conditions," she said.

Earlier, three members of a family were killed when an old mud house collapsed in Kundoor, Anantapur district, in the early hours of Wednesday, police reported.

The mishap occurred following heavy rainfall in the region over the past three days, according to Kalyandurg Rural Circle Inspector Neelakanteshwara.

As per an IMD release at noon on December 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated locations in Rayalaseema and heavy rainfall at isolated spots in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

A day earlier, the IMD had issued a heavy rain alert for several regions in South India, including interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, as the remnants of Cyclone Fengal continued to impact the region. (ANI)

