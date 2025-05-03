Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): In a unique initiative to promote public awareness and railway safety, Western Railway has entered into a collaboration with the fictional character Chhota Bheem, from an Indian animated comedy adventure television series for educational and outreach activities.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Vineet Abhishek, spoke to ANI and said, "Chhota Bheem is a 100 per cent Indian character that entertains and educates kids... We also try to reach our passengers for their safety or other things. When the Prime Minister praised the cartoon character in Mann Ki Baat, we thought of collaboration between Chhota Bheem and Western Railways and intensifying the reach among passengers."

"Usually our passengers are adults, but we have noticed that by reaching kids through Chhota Bheem, we can reach passengers as well... If the kids convey our messages, they will understand better. This is we have established a letter of collaboration," he added.

According to a press release issued by the CPRO, the Western Railway will go the nonconventional way to get to the hearts of the masses.

Characters such as Chhota Bheem and his family will be used across various media formats, including print, digital, television, radio, and physical installations like posters and school programs for a period of 1 year.

This strategic collaboration aims to harness the wide appeal of the Chhota Bheem franchise to effectively communicate essential messages on railway safety and responsible behaviour in railway premises, particularly targeting younger audiences and families.

The nationwide and global popularity of Chhota Bheem has a good impact on children and has the potential to influence them positively.

Western Railway's initiative aligns with this sentiment by integrating these familiar characters into public interest campaigns to enhance reach and engagement. (ANI)

