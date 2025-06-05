Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Weather is likely to remain dry for the next 4-5 days in western Rajasthan, with the temperature increasing by 4-6 degrees from Friday, the MeT department said.

There is a strong possibility of a reduction in thunderstorms in most parts of western Rajasthan, but there is still a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, it said.

From Saturday, there is a possibility of light rain at sporadic places in the Udaipur Kota division, with the weather likely to remain mainly dry in most of the remaining parts.

A Met official said the maximum temperature in the Bikaner division may go up to 44-45 degrees Celsius during the weekend, with the likelihood of the onset of a heatwave at some places from June 8.

No major rainfall was recorded today from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm in the major cities of the state.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41.8 degrees in Jaisalmer, and 41.2 degrees each in Barmer and Phalodi.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the state witnessed a maximum rainfall of 36.7 mm in Pilani.

Chidawa, Buhana and Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu, Phulera in Jaipur and Bidiyasar in Churu recorded 30 mm rainfall each during the period. Several more places recorded 10 to 20 cm of precipitation.

The average humidity was recorded between 50 to 80 per cent in most parts of the state.

