New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has sought a report from the committee set up by the Sports Ministry to probe allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh levelled by players, a senior officer said on Monday - the second day of protest by the grapplers who are demanding action against Singh.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the WFI president and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

"As part of the inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the WFI chief," he said.

The oversight committee to probe the allegations against the WFI chief, who is a BJP MP, was announced in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in over the issue at Jantar Mantar here.

On Sunday, several national award-winning wrestlers resumed their protest at the site asking the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel.

The wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the Supreme Court if an FIR is not lodged against the WFI president.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal questioned the delay in filing the FIR by Delhi Police and said that one of the complainants is a minor and the police should register a case under POCSO.

"Many of the country's Olympian women wrestlers are being forced to stage a dharna on roads. They are crying inconsolably. My blood boils seeing them like this but Delhi Police is sleeping. It has been 72 hours since these wrestlers had given a complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"One of the complainants is a minor. Delhi Police should have registered an FIR under sections of POCSO. Delhi Police is trying to save Brij Bhushan. If this is happening in Delhi, how will girls in other parts of the country feel safe?"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh.

