New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Election Commission, saying that the Chief Election Commissioner's press conference gave rise to additional questions rather than answering Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said that either the Election Commission did not have the answer or they were told not to answer the questions.

"I think what the Election Commission said yesterday will further bring in more questions in addition to the questions being raised on them across the country. I think EC had an opportunity yesterday to answer the questions of Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition parties...They either did not have the answer or they were told not to answer the same - it was very clear," the Congress MP said.

He asked the ECI to be impartial and safeguard the right to vote.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "Democracy should be safeguarded, right to vote should be safeguarded, Election Commission should stay impartial, the Constitutional structure of Babasaheb Ambedkar should be safeguarded - we are doing exactly this. We are ending 'vote chori' and a few people want the 'vote chori' to continue."

Earlier on Monday, in a similar jibe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar during the INDIA bloc's press conference, Gaurav Gogoi said the CEC was unable to answer any questions, but was running away from its responsibility. He said, instead of answering the questions posed to the Election Commission of India, the CEC went on attacking the Opposition.

He pointed out that the CEC remained quiet on several issues, like how 70 lakh votes were added in Maharashtra within a span of 5 months, why the EC decided to delete CCTV footage within 45 days, how one lakh fake voters were added in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment and why Aadhaar card was not accepted as valid proof of identity.

"It is clear that the ECI is under the command of partisan officials rather than non-partisan ones," he said, while adding that this is why the Commission resists any inquiry into voter fraud.

Gogoi's remarks came after CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday refuted the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and asked him to submit an affidavit within seven days.

CEC Kumar had termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha an "insult" to the Constitution of India.

"An affidavit will have to be given, or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Kumar said while addressing the media persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)