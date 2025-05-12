New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): BJP MP Sambit Patra on Monday exposed Pakistan's deep ties with terror groups while briefing the media in New Delhi at the party headquarters.

Sambit Patra stated that Bahawalpur, which was the headquarters of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, is a place where Indian forces entered and attacked.

The BJP MP further targeted the Pakistani officials who participated in the last rites of the terrorists who were killed in India's air strikes during Operation Sindoor. Sambit Patra said that Pakistan's Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was also present during the last rites ceremony.

"Whenever terrorism raises its head, we have to show these pictures and tell what was done to you. Bahawalpur is a place where India has entered and attacked, and even the US could not send its drones. The target was to destroy the terrorist hideouts and destroy them, and more than 100 terrorists were killed. When Mudassar Qadian Khas was attacked, there were soldiers of the Pakistan Army in it, and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was also in it. Hafiz Mohammad Jameel, who was the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Azhar and he was also associated with Maulana Masood Azhar", Sambit Patra said.

"This is not an ordinary picture. This is the picture of the terrorists whose funeral procession was taking place. Abdul Rauf, who has been declared a terrorist by the USA Treasury Bench, is standing in front of the funeral procession and the people standing behind him are people of the so-called government who have come to attend the funeral", he added.

Sambit Patra further emphasised that the Indian government took some non-military decisive actions from April 22 to May 7, which weakened Pakistan. He said that the biggest thing in the non-military portion of the Operation Sindoor was putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

"Between 22nd and 7th, Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government took some non-military actions that weakened Pakistan. Operation Sindoor has a military portion and a non-military portion as well. The biggest thing in the non-military portion is that the Indus Water Treaty was suspended and kept in abeyance. Jhelum and Chenab are now completely under India's jurisdiction", he said.

The Indian Armed Forces' May 7 precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, two of those, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out more, as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish e Mohammad. Among the key terror operatives eliminated in the operation was Rauf Azhar the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar the Jaish Chief. Rauf Azhar a proscribed terrorist is wanted for his part in the conspiracy to hijack IC-814. (ANI)

