Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal drew a Lotus, the symbol of the BJP, as part of the BJP Wall Painting programme at the Jyotikuchi area in Guwahati on Sunday.

As part of this national campaign, the senior leader of the party joined enthusiastic party workers as well as common people to draw a lotus where everyone cheered for 'Ek Bar Phir Se Modi Sarkar.'

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been able to break shackles from the dark age of inefficient, inept, corrupt misgovernance by the Congress, as the country is set to launch itself towards becoming the world's top three economy. The people of the country suffered due to Congress's obsession to please one family at the cost of everything, as their 'Garibi Hatao' chants were mere optics. Due to their corrupt and inefficient governance, India could not come out of poverty, despite being one of the most promising economies in the world."

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, the country was experiencing the true fruit of a welfare state with a corruption-free, efficient, and inclusive government at the centre.

"Since 2014, under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi, India has regained its lost confidence as it cruises towards becoming an Atmanirbhar nation at the end of Amrit Kaal. It is a moment of great joy that the Modi government's effort led to the rescue of 25 crore Indians from the abyss of poverty in the last 10 years. This clearly shows how the Modi government means business as opposed to the Congress government's means to please the family," Sonowal said.

Sonowal said that this was the reason why the whole country was saying, 'Ek Bar Phir Se Modi Sarkar'.

He further said, "Our beautiful region of the North East never received its due until Narendra Modi came to lead the country in 2014. For every small thing, we had to launch a protest, a movement to lodge our demand for our rightful way of existence. Most of the time, we were denied what is rightfully our region's right to grow and develop. Modi ji brought about a meaningful change as he brought the focus to the North East with an agenda for development and growth.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, he said that insurgents joined the mainstream after meaningful dialogues under PM Modi.

"What our region endured for decades of disturbance and insurgency, under Modi ji, most of the northeast could attain peace as insurgents joined the mainstream after meaningful dialogues. I can say that wherever louts bloomed, there is peace and prosperity. Due to the arrogance, ignorance or simply supercilious attitude of Congress towards the North East, we, the people of the region, suffered for decades. Countless young people died," he added.

He alleged that the Congress party is busy appeasing one family, one dynasty, while PM Modi visited the region 60 times.

"Since 2014, PM Modi has travelled to the region more than 60 times, the most by any Prime Minister. Almost 900 trips were made by members of the Council of Ministers to the region. All these helped the region gain approval as a destination of promise, peace and prosperity. Today, the North East is propelling the growth engine of the country, a thought that never crossed the minds of Congress. Those minds were and still are too busy appeasing that one dynasty, that one family," he said.

He outlined that the days were numbered for any family-run parties where merit was not honoured.

"PM Modi has given hope to the future of the country, as the young generation of the country is moving forward to become equal partners in the growth story of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Thanks to many innovative ideas that have come into being, like Start Up India, Digital India and many more, the young are experiencing opportunities that were long denied to them. The youth are completely against corruption and nepotism, and the days are numbered for any family-run parties where merit is not honoured," he further said.

He further added that it was a foregone conclusion that Narendra Modi would return to become Prime Minister once again. "With the love and support from the people, we will 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar'," he added.

The event was also attended by Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Smita Roy, Deputy Mayor, GMC; Baby Chakraborty, Booth President and Convenor of the Wall Writing Programme of BJP Assam Manoj Saraf among others. (ANI)

