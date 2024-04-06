Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 (ANI): Alleging that the Congress party never bothered about the poor, downtrodden, underprivileged, or youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that development can never happen under Congress.

Addressing the public rally in Ajmer, PM Modi said that Rajasthan is moving ahead towards greater heights of development under the BJP rule.

Also Read | CUET UG Exam 2024: NTA Opens CUET Correction Window To Make Changes in Application Form at cuetug.ntaonline.in, Know Steps To Edit.

"Wherever there is Congress, development can never happen. Congress never bothered about the poor, downtrodden, underprivileged, youth. For the Congress, it can be said 'ek to karela, dusra neem chadha'. One is a family-oriented party and it is also an equally corrupt party. " the Prime Minister said.

He further said that the women, farmers, labourers and the youth found it difficult to survive during the regime of Congress.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Migrant Worker From Arunachal Pradesh Tied to Poll, Killed in Alleged Mob Lynching in Muvattupuzha, 10 Arrested.

"During the time of Congress, it had become difficult for the villagers, the poor, the farmers, the labourers, the youth, the women etc to survive. Every day either news of scams or news of terrorist attacks were published in the newspapers. But from 2014 a big change started in the country," he added.

"Remember today, how many decades coalition governments ran in our country. The compulsions of coalitions and everyone's personal interests... in all this, the country's interest was left behind," he said while stressing that coalition governments are detrimental to the country's interests.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. While, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)