Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur here which taken up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the animals at the zoo, said on Tuesday that a 16-year old male white tiger and two elephants have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus.

The AAZP had faced a setback when it lost nine-year- old lioness Neela and an Asiatic male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years, to coronavirus on June 3 and 16 respectively.

"The samples of two female elephants-Prakruti and Rohini- both aged five years, housed in the elephant enclosure area, have tested negative for SARS-CoV2," AAZPs deputy director said in a statement here.

The trunk and rectal swabs of both the elephants and the swab samples of the male white tiger, named Bishma, were sent to ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on June 18.

"As per the test results communicated by the NIHSAD on June 25, all the samples have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus," he added.PTI JSP SA SS

