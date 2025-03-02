New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A day ahead of World Hearing Day, the WHO on Sunday called on governments, health professionals, civil society and individuals to prioritise ear and hearing care, challenge stigma and advocate for greater investment in this critical area.

March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day to raise awareness about preventing deafness and hearing loss while advocating for ear and hearing care worldwide.

"This year, under the theme 'Changing Mindsets: Empower Yourself to Make Ear and Hearing Care a Reality for All', we reaffirm our commitment to empowering individuals, communities and health systems to take meaningful action toward better ear and hearing health," said Saima Wazed, WHO's Southeast Asia regional director.

Calling hearing loss an escalating public health challenge, she said more than 1.5 billion people were affected globally, with nearly 80 per cent living in low- and middle-income countries.

Wazed said, "An estimated 400 million people experience hearing problems in our Southeast Asia region alone -- a number that could rise to 660 million by 2050 if current trends continue."

These are not just statistics; they reflect real individuals whose lives, livelihoods and wellbeing are deeply impacted, she added.

Unaddressed hearing loss has far-reaching consequences -- influencing language development, education, employment and mental health. However, many causes are preventable and effective, cost-efficient interventions are available, Wazed said.

Despite this, more than 80 per cent of ear and hearing care needs worldwide remain unmet, she added. "Bridging this gap must be a priority."

Wazed appreciated the progress made by member states in strengthening ear and hearing in the region.

Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal have conducted situational assessments using WHO tools and are advancing towards strategic development for strengthening ear and hearing care services. Myanmar has integrated ear and hearing care with eye care, elderly care, and mental health services at the community level.

Bhutan has implemented free hearing screenings and hearing aid services for children. Indonesia has initiated integrated hearing and vision screening in schools. Field-testing of training on assistive products hearing modules is being done in India.

"On this World Hearing Day, I call on governments, health professionals, civil society and individuals to prioritise ear and hearing care, challenge stigma and advocate for greater investment in this critical area," Wazed said.

"Together, we can ensure hearing care is accessible to all, everywhere," she added.

