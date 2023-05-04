Malda (WB), May 4 (PTI) Alleging that the BSF personnel were torturing people in villages near the borders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wondered who fired the bullet that killed a BJP worker at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district last week.

At an administrative meeting held here in Malda district, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said there is a need for an investigation into the matter.

The BJP has alleged that its worker Mrityunjay Barman was shot dead by the police during a raid on the night of April 26.

The incident had occurred amid violent protests against the death of a 17-year-old girl in Kaliaganj town. It was alleged that the girl was raped and murdered. Preliminary post-mortem examination, however, found no sign of rape.

"Who fired the bullet? I have heard that the BSF supervises that village (Radhikapur in Kaliaganj). Is it a fact? They (BSF) are now torturing people in villages 50 kilometres inside the territory from the borders and several people have died because of this," she said.

The Centre in October 2021 extended the jurisdiction of BSF, authorising it to search, seize and arrest within a 50 km stretch from international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam as against 15 km earlier. The TMC, the ruling party of West Bengal, opposed that decision.

The West Bengal chief minister was seen asking questions about the killing of the BJP worker to the senior officials present at the administrative review meeting.

"I am asking this because I feel an inquiry is needed to find out who fired the bullet and from where," she said.

Banerjee also slammed the police authorities for their inept handling of the situation following the recovery of the minor girl's body from a canal there.

She questioned why a constable was sent to the spot instead of the inspector in charge (IC).

"It was not those days when the police will arrive four hours after an incident is reported. You have to take action immediately after receiving the information,” Banerjee said.

If the police reveal the post-mortem examination report to people quickly, the media trial could have been stopped, she said.

"I have found that some ICs have become very lethargic. The constable wasted two hours there. When you have got a report of the recovery of a body, the IC should have gone there immediately and brought the body in a bag or covered it with a white cloth," she stated.

Four police officers, all in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors, were suspended for allegedly dragging the body of the minor girl on road at Kaliaganj after it was recovered.

